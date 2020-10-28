Riley County on Wednesday confirmed 37 new cases of the coronavirus.
In addition, 37 people recovered since Monday, officials said.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began in March is 2,177. Of those, 100 are active, 2,066 have recovered and 11 people have died. There have been 17,484 negative tests from the county.
In Riley County, the positive rate last week was 7.7%, up 2.7 percentage points from the 5% rate from Oct. 11-17. The two-week positive cumulative rate is 6.32%, officials said.
As of Wednesday, there are five active outbreaks in Riley County. All outbreaks associated with Greek houses at K-State have expired, officials said. Outbreaks expire 28 days after the last positive test result.
Outbreaks in Riley County include:
- Kansas State football team: one active, 65 recovered
- Riley State Bank: zero active, six recovered
- Smith House: zero active, 11 recovered
- Sept. 26 wedding: zero active, 25 recovered
- Oct. 17 wedding: 37 active, zero recovered
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Wednesday reported 3,369 new cases, 106 additional hospitalizations and 31 more deaths since Monday. KDHE officials said about 1,500 of those cases are older, but were added to the total now because of changes to the state’s computer system. In total, KDHE has reported 82,045 cases, 3,752 hospitalizations and 1,007 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Since Monday, Pottawatomie County added 11 new cases, for a total of 392.
Geary County recorded eight new cases since Monday. Geary County has a total of 562 cases.