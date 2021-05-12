Riley County on Wednesday confirmed 34 new cases of the coronavirus since last week.
That is down from the May 5 update, when the county reported 42 new cases.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also recorded two new cases of the United Kingdom variant in Riley County since Monday for a total of four U.K. variant cases. Both people associated with the cases have recovered, officials said, but officials have not notified the two people about the U.K. variant diagnosis.
The first person tested positive for the coronavirus April 28. The second person tested positive April 29. Scientists sequenced both samples May 6.
The Riley County Health Department learned of the two new cases Tuesday.
The county has a total of five variant cases, with one case related to a California strain from November 2020. That person has since recovered.
In addition, Geary County recorded two new cases of the U.K. variant since Monday.
KDHE said the U.K. variant is more severe than the typical coronavirus infection because it likely has a higher rate of fatalities and hospitalizations. However, some recent British studies have said the variant spreads easier, but the symptoms aren’t more severe.
Alice Massimi, spokeswoman for the county government, said the health department, to the best of its knowledge, has not recorded any cases that involved people who have received the vaccine.
Riley County’s total Wednesday was 4,697. Of those, 23 were active, and 43 people have died since the pandemic started in March 2020.
Massimi said 6,431 people have recovered from the virus since the outbreak started last year. An additional 52 people recovered from the virus since last Wednesday.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan on Wednesday had no positive patients in its care, Massimi said.
The rate of positive tests in Riley County decreased by 1.5 percentage points from the week prior. From May 2-8, the county recorded a 1.6% rate. From April 28-May 1, the rate was 3.1%. The two-week average is 2.4%.
On Wednesday, Massimi said the health department had fully vaccinated 20,082 people and given 1,286 people their first dose.
On Wednesday, KDHE removed Genesis Health Centers from its outbreak list. KDHE did not record any outbreaks in the area Wednesday.
Kansas added 411 new cases, 55 hospitalizations and 13 deaths statewide since Monday, according to KDHE.
KDHE said Kansas’ coronavirus total Wednesday was 311,338 cases, 10,460 hospitalizations and 5,029 deaths statewide.
Geary County recorded 13 new cases for a total of 3,412 Wednesday. Pottawatomie County confirmed two new cases since Monday for 1,900 total Wednesday.