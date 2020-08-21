Riley County has confirmed 33 new cases of the coronavirus since Wednesday.
Officials on Friday added one new case to the coronavirus outbreak at Phi Delta Theta fraternity at Kansas State University and none to the Blue Valley school district office outbreak. The outbreak totals sit at 15 associated with the fraternity and seven associated with the Blue Valley district.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began is 565, as of Friday. Of those, 185 are active, 375 are recovered and five people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
This is the third largest jump since the pandemic started. The county confirmed 38 new cases on June 29 and 36 new case on July 6.
The county is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases with two outbreaks announced this week. The county confirmed five cases on Monday and 32 on Wednesday for a total of 70 new cases this week.
The Riley County Health Department and Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. There are 120 pending tests in Riley County Friday, officials said. There have been 5,744 negative tests total from the county.
In the gender breakdown of cases in Riley County, 53.8% are males while 46.2% are females, officials said. The average age is 31.3 years old.
KDHE reported 36,856 cases, 2,159 hospitalizations and 419 deaths statewide Friday.
That is up 966 cases, 69 hospitalizations and eight deaths from Wednesday.
There have been 329,459 negative tests statewide.
On Friday, Geary County has 244 cases while Pottawatomie County has 129 cases. That is up nine cases in Geary County and up four cases in Pottawatomie County.