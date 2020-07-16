The Riley County Health Department on Thursday confirmed three new coronavirus cases, bringing the county’s total to 374.
Of those cases, 137 are active while 234 have recovered.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 20,933 cases, 1,393 hospitalizations and 299 deaths statewide Wednesday. KDHE releases data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
That is up 875 cases, 50 hospitalizations and 11 deaths from Monday.
Geary County has 126 cases and Pottawatomie County has 95, according to KDHE. Geary County is up seven cases, while Pottawatomie County is up two from Monday.
There have been 218,441 negative tests statewide, as of Wednesday according to KDHE.
In light of Gov. Laura Kelly’s announcement Wednesday that public schools will reopen after Labor Day because of a rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, Julie Gibbs, local health officer and Riley County Health Department director, said this delay could be helpful in allowing teachers, administrators and staff more time to plan for the fluctuating school year.
“(Local school district officials) have a couple different plans they’re looking at and contingency plans to kind of backup on,” Gibbs said during a live coronavirus briefing Wednesday, “but again, that’s all dependent on what our numbers are here in the county, what it’s looking like regionwide and the capacity of hospitals. All of those will be factored in on the decision of which option we’re going to be going with.”
More details of the governor’s order will be released Monday.
Though the University of Kansas on Wednesday said it would test all students, faculty and staff members for COVID-19, Gibbs said she is not aware of K-State plans to do the same, but that could change. KU officials said they would test people by saliva tests, rather than nasal swabs.
In accordance with KDHE guidelines, anyone traveling from the published “hotspot” list, which includes Florida and Arizona, would need to quarantine themselves for 14 days. Gibbs reiterated that students, especially those out of state, follow common public health and safety practices — wearing masks when in public places, social distancing and avoiding large crowds.
“With temptation to go to the bars or parties, things like that, we just need to be aware of that,” she said. “Wear your mask when you’re out in those situations, and definitely practice that social distancing.”
Officials recently declared an outbreak at a Leonardville nursing home as over because of the time in between the last positive case and now.
“We made it through those two incubation periods without a case,” said Andrew Adams, emergency preparedness coordinator with the county health department. “We’re not quite there yet with other outbreaks in the area associated with Aggieville or elsewhere. … Those outbreaks are still technically open and active, but we are seeing that increase in those recoveries so I’ll take that as promising as of right now.”
After eight Riley County EMS employees tested positive for the coronavirus a couple weeks ago, Adams said no other EMS staff nor fire department employees had tested positive since.
“They are all doing well, and their contacts they had been in contact with are all doing well and finishing up their monitoring period,” he said. “No severe illness at this point. We obviously don’t know the long-term effects, but at this point everyone involved — cases, contacts and the like — are doing A-OK.”.
Gibb said details of the next local health order will be released Friday, which will likely keep mass gatherings to 50 people.