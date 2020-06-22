Riley County confirmed 29 coronavirus cases over the weekend, the biggest jump in new cases in one reporting period since the pandemic began.
Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department, announced the new cases Monday morning. Officials have not released any other information on those cases. The county is now up to 132 cases.
The previous largest jump in cases was 12, which occurred Friday.
Based on contact tracing, Gibbs said several people who tested positive frequented Aggieville businesses.
Gibbs said there are 61 active cases in Riley County. Earlier Monday, she had given out a lower number, but revised that after The Mercury asked about the number of active cases.
There are 68 recovered cases and three people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus, Gibbs said.
She said the county is also monitoring 25 people who have been in contact with coronavirus cases.
Gibbs told the Riley County Commission on Monday that of the total cases, 60% are males and 40% are females.
She said Ascension Via Christi Hospital has three positive patients, with one on a ventilator, as of Monday.
After the increase in cases last week and Monday, some entities have elected to temporarily stop operations because of either positive cases or potential exposure.
K-State Athletics announced Saturday that it would suspend its summer activities for at least two weeks after 14 football players tested positive. Some Aggieville businesses — So Long Saloon, Taco Lucha, Varsity Donuts and 7even8ight5ive — have closed.
The Manhattan Boys & Girls Club also closed after an employee tested positive.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 12,465 cases, 1,056 hospitalizations and 259 deaths statewide Monday.
That is up 406 cases, 21 hospitalizations and five deaths from Friday.
There have been 142,548 negative tests statewide.
KDHE releases data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
KDHE reported 51 cases in Pottawatomie County and 32 in Geary County Monday. That is up four cases in Pottawatomie County and one case in Geary County since Friday.