Riley County on Wednesday recorded 28 new cases of the coronavirus since last week.
This was down from the May 12 update, when the county reported 34 new cases.
Riley County’s total Wednesday was 6,525. Of those, 34 were active, and 43 people have died since the pandemic started in March 2020, said Alice Massimi, county spokeswoman.
Massimi said 6,448 people have recovered from the virus since the outbreak started last year. An additional 17 people recovered from the virus since last Wednesday.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan on Wednesday had two positive patients in its care, Massimi said; one was in the intensive care unit.
The rate of positive tests in Riley County increased by 0.3 percentage points from the week prior. From May 2-8, the county recorded a 1.6% rate. From May 9-15, the rate was 1.9%. The two-week average is 1.74%.
On Wednesday, Massimi said the health department had fully vaccinated 20,412 people and given 1,071 people their first dose.
Riley County data was delayed Wednesday because the health department staff was preparing for Thursday’s vaccine clinic. Massimi released the data Wednesday evening.
Kansas added 518 new cases, 45 hospitalizations and 13 deaths statewide since Monday, according to KDHE.
KDHE said Kansas’ coronavirus total Wednesday was 312,591 cases, 10,555 hospitalizations and 5,053 deaths statewide.
Geary County recorded six new cases for a total of 3,428 Wednesday. Pottawatomie County confirmed four new cases since Monday for 1,905 total Wednesday.
No area counties recorded any variant cases from Monday to Wednesday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Geary County has recorded 17 and Riley and Pottawatomie counties have recorded five each. KDHE did not record any outbreaks in the area Wednesday.