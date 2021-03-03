Riley County on Wednesday recorded 27 new cases of the coronavirus since Monday.
This is a bigger increase in cases as compared to increases in the previous few weeks. On Monday, Riley County had added four new cases since Friday. Riley County added eight new cases from Wednesday to Friday last week.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said this increase can be attributed to the warmer weather as people are getting out more following the subzero temperatures in February.
If the warmer weather drives coronavirus cases up, the health department will revisit its current order, said county spokeswoman Alice Massimi. Riley County loosened restrictions beginning Monday as it met the following criteria set by the Riley County Emergency Operations Center staff:
- Riley County's percent positive rate under 7% for four weeks
- Hospital and healthcare systems not overwhelmed
- Riley County maintains less than five active outbreaks for six weeks
- Declining trends in percent positives
An additional 16 people recovered from the virus since Monday, officials said.
The total number since the pandemic began last March was 6,216 on Wednesday. Of those, 75 were active, and 6,108 people had recovered, as of Wednesday. Since March, 33 people have died after testing positive for the virus.
Two positive patients were receiving care at Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan, as of Wednesday; one was in the intensive care unit Wednesday, said Alice Massimi, public information officer.
Since Monday, Kansas’ recorded 807 new cases, 65 hospitalizations and 73 deaths, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Kansas’ total Wednesday was 295,109 cases, 9,355 hospitalizations and 4,816 deaths, according to KDHE.
Geary County recorded an increase of 18 confirmed cases from Monday to Wednesday. Geary County’s total Wednesday was 3,043.
Pottawatomie County recorded an increase of three cases from Monday to Wednesday. The county had a total of 1,758 cases Wednesday.