Riley County has 24 new cases of the coronavirus since Monday, increasing the county total to 156, officials said Wednesday, as the largest-yet surge in new cases in the area continues.
Of the 156 cases, 83 are active, 70 are recovered and three people have died after testing positive for the virus. Officials did not release any individual data on the 24 new cases. The county had 90 cases a week ago, which means Riley County has seen a 73-percent increase in a week.
Officials said Wednesday half of all people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Riley County are between the ages of 18-24. That amounts to 76 cases.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 12,970 cases, 1,082 hospitalizations and 261 deaths statewide Wednesday. That is up 505 cases, 26 hospitalizations and two deaths from Monday.
KDHE reported Pottawatomie County has 54 cases and Geary County has 34 cases Wednesday. That is up three cases in Pottawatomie County and two cases in Geary County from Monday.
KDHE reported Riley County has 152 cases, but local officials count 156.
Officials will discuss the coronavirus and more at a 4:15 p.m. Facebook Live update Wednesday afternoon.