Riley County saw an increase of 24 new coronavirus cases over the weekend, increasing the county total to 127.
Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department, announced the new cases Monday morning. Officials have not released any data on the new cases.
Gibbs said there are 25 active cases in Riley County. There are 99 recovered cases and three people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus, Gibbs said.
Gibbs told the Riley County Commission on Monday that of the 127 cases, 60% are males and 40% are females.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is reporting 12,059 cases, 1,035 hospitalizations and 254 deaths statewide Friday. KDHE has not released data for Monday.
