Riley County on Wednesday confirmed 23 new cases of the coronavirus since Monday as the county’s rate of positive tests continues to drop.
From Jan. 24-30, the county recorded a 5.2% rate of positive tests, which is a decrease of 2.8 percentage points from the week prior.
There were 238 active cases in the county, as of Wednesday. The total number of cases since the pandemic began last March is 6,025. Of those, 5,756 have recovered and 31 have died.
An additional 18 people recovered from the virus since Monday. There were five positive patients at Ascension Via Christi on Wednesday; one was in the intensive care unit.
Since Monday, Kansas added 2,247 new cases, 89 hospitalizations and 86 deaths across the state, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
There was a total of 278,915 cases, 8,578 hospitalizations and 3,895 deaths statewide, KDHE reported Wednesday.
Geary County recorded 30 new cases for a total of 2,770 on Wednesday. Pottawatomie County confirmed a total of 1,548, an increase of 21 since Monday.
The Riley County Health Department (RCHD) continues to withhold information about virus outbreaks from the public.
KDHE on Wednesday listed Big Lakes Development Center as an outbreak in Riley County. KDHE reported there have been eight cases in the last two weeks.
This week, RCHD intends to vaccinate more than 150 people aged 65 and older who are homebound and unable to leave, officials said Wednesday.
The county is sending postcards to every residence and business explaining how to get the vaccination; more than 15,000 people have signed up so far online, officials said Wednesday. People can still sign-up online or call the health department at 785-565-6560.