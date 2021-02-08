Riley County on Monday confirmed 23 new cases of the coronavirus since Friday.
The county has 186 active cases in the county, as of Monday. The total number of cases since the pandemic began last March is 6,063. Of those, 5,846 people have recovered and 31 have died. The county reported 89 additional recoveries since Friday.
On Monday, Ascension Via Christi Hospital was treating five positive patients, including three in the intensive care unit.
The Riley County Health Department canceled its coronavirus testing in Leonardville scheduled for Monday because of weather.
The health department still plans to test on Wednesday in the Manhattan Town Center Parking lot closest to Texas Roadhouse.
Since Friday, Kansas added 1,398 new cases, 69 hospitalizations and 96 deaths statewide, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
KDHE reported the state had a total of 282,960 cases, 8,749 hospitalizations and 4,197 deaths, as of Monday.
Geary County recorded 24 new cases since Friday for a total of 2,835, as of Monday. Pottawatomie County’s total increased by 20 since Friday for 1,593 total Monday.