Riley County on Monday confirmed 23 new cases of the coronavirus over the weekend.
The total since the pandemic began in March is 1,968 cases. Of those, 132 are active, 1,827 have recovered and nine people have died.
About 77% of the overall cases have involved people aged 18-24. Six percent involve people aged 24-34 years old.
“So these two groups have the most cases,” said Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department. Gibbs provided an update Monday to the Riley County Commission.
Less than 2% of the cases involved people aged 0-9 years old and 10-17 years old. The positive rate for last week will be released later this week, Gibbs said.
Commission chairman Marvin Rodriguez said he wanted to know where the new cases are happening.
“Need to see if the regular party houses and stuff like that are causing them,” he said. “If you don’t know where they’re coming from, it’s hard to do anything with it.”
Gibbs did not answer his question but said she would meet with him later to discuss it.
There will be two free testing events for the coronavirus Friday and Saturday, both at the City Park Pavilion. Friday’s event is 5-7 p.m. while Saturday’s is 9-11 a.m.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 67,862 cases, 3,239 hospitalizations and 771 deaths statewide Monday. That is up 2,055 cases, 54 hospitalizations and eight new deaths since Friday.
Geary County had an increase of 12 cases for a total of 482 while Pottawatomie County had an increase of 11 for a total of 327, according to KDHE.