Riley County confirmed 16 new coronavirus cases over the weekend, officials said Monday.
The county’s total since the pandemic began is 398 cases. Of those, 114 are active, 281 are recovered and three people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Officials said 31 more people recovered from the virus since Friday.
There is one positive patient from Riley County at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. Two positive patients from neighboring counties are also hospitalized there, officials said. There are three people under investigation for the virus at the hospital as well; officials did not know the residences of those three people.
The newest local health order from Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department, went into effect Monday.
The order extended the ongoing regulations, which limit crowd sizes to 50, require restaturants and bars to close by midnight and recommend mask-wearing and social distancing practices. Large venues are still closed.
This order lasts until July 30, unless amended or changed before then.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 23,334 cases, 1,497 hospitalizations and 307 deaths statewide Monday.
That is up 1,369 cases, 44 hospitalizations and eight deaths from Friday.
Geary County has 145 cases while Pottawatomie County has 102, as of Monday, according to KDHE. That is up six cases in Geary County and four in Pottawatomie County from Friday.
There have been 238,197 negative tests statewide so far, according to KDHE.