Riley County on Wednesday confirmed 15 new cases of the coronavirus since Tuesday.
The total since the pandemic began in March is 1,310 cases. Of those, 600 are active, 704 are recovered and six people have died after testing positive for the virus.
Officials said Wednesday that not much testing took place over the weekend because of Labor Day, and numbers from the Lafene Health Center have been delayed. Test results from free coronavirus events in the area this week should trickle in later this week, officials said.
During the past couple of weeks, the number of virus cases confirmed has been more than 100 cases during each reporting period on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
In addition, Riley County has two new coronavirus outbreaks in the Sigma Kappa and Gamma Phi Beta sororities at Kansas State University, officials said Tuesday afternoon. Sigma Kappa has six cases, and Gamma Phi Beta has five cases.
The number of active cases in some outbreaks also increased since Friday, officials said Tuesday afternoon: Homestead Assisted Living (from six to nine), K-State fraternity Theta Xi (five to 10), K-State sororities Alpha Delta Pi (10 to 12) and Kappa Kappa Gamma (eight to nine).
The percentage of positive coronavirus tests out of the total tests taken for the past two weeks is 32.3%, officials said. Two weeks prior, the percent positive rate was 34.27%, officials said Tuesday.
An outbreak is when five or more cases are tied to a certain time and place. Twelve of the 15 active outbreaks in Riley County are associated with greek houses.
There are 15 active outbreaks in Riley County, as of Tuesday:
K-State fraternities
Delta Sigma Phi, 20
Phi Delta Theta, 21
Sigma Alpha Epsilon, 5
Theta Xi, 10
K-State sororities
Alpha Delta Pi, 12
Alpha Xi Delta, 7
Chi Omega, 6
Gamma Phi Beta, 5
Kappa Delta, 7
Kappa Kappa Gamma, 9
Pi Beta Phi, 5
Sigma Kappa, 6
Other
Homestead Assisted Living, 9
K-State football team, 12
USD 384 school board/administration, 7
There is no live update on the coronavirus in Riley County on Facebook this afternoon. The next one will be Sept. 16, officials said.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 47,410 cases, 2,470 hospitalizations and 495 deaths statewide Wednesday. That is up 496 cases, 29 hospitalizations and 10 deaths since Monday.
Geary County confirmed six new cases Wednesday. The total since the pandemic began was 351.
Pottawatomie County confirmed one new case since Monday. Its total was 178.
There have been 394,004 negative tests so far in Kansas, KDHE reported Wednesday. There are 7,584 negative tests from Riley County.