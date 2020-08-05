Riley County confirmed 13 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday.
The total since the pandemic began is 465.
A day after dipping below 100 active cases, the county is back up to 116 active. Five people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Officials said they didn’t have the number of people recovered, but presumably that would be 344.
There is one positive patient receiving care at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 29,717 cases, 1,821 hospitalizations and 368 deaths statewide Wednesday.
That was up 841 cases, 39 hospitalizations and three deaths from Monday. KDHE releases data Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.
Geary County had 185 cases and Pottawatomie County had 113 Wednesday, KDHE reported. That was up four cases in Geary County and one case in Pottawatomie County from Monday.