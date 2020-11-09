Riley County on Monday confirmed 126 new coronavirus cases since Friday and one new outbreak associated with K-State.
Alpha of Clovia, a 4-H scholarship house at K-State, is the newest outbreak in Riley County with five active cases.
This makes a total of seven active outbreaks in Riley County, including K-State’s Beta Sigma Psi, the K-State football team, the K-State track and field and cross country teams, Leonardville Nursing Home, Via Christi Village and an Oct. 17 wedding.
The increase of 126 cases is the largest incremental surge of cases in the county since Sept. 4, when the county added 129 new cases.
Sixty people recovered from the virus since Friday, officials said.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began in March is 2,523. Of those, 258 are active, 2,253 have recovered and 12 people have died.
The area is experiencing a surge in new cases.
Julie Gibbs, health department director, told The Mercury that the county started seeing the effect of Halloween events last week.
There are six positive patients and one person under investigation for the virus at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, officials said Monday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Monday reported 5,920 new cases, 15 deaths and 71 hospitalizations since Friday.
Since the pandemic began, KDHE reported a total of 103,553 cases, 4,138 hospitalizations and 1,181 death statewide.
Pottawatomie County reported 32 new cases Monday for a total of 487. Geary County had 24 new cases for a total of 654.