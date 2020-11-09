Manhattan, KS (66502)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.