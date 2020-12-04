Riley County confirmed 125 new cases of the coronavirus since Wednesday, officials said Friday.
There are 388 active cases. The total number of cases since the pandemic began in March is 3,905. Of those, 3,501 have recovered and 16 people have died.
There were 10 positive patients at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan as of Friday, officials said.
Officials said 657 people were tested for the coronavirus at the free events held in Manhattan Thursday.
In Riley County, 128 people recovered from the virus since Wednesday, officials said Friday.
There are 13 outbreaks in Riley County. One new outbreak was disclosed at an long-term care facility that county officials refused to name.
The Riley County Health Department is listing outbreaks only by category, rather than naming the specific organization or event. That change took place this week.
Since Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 6,234 new cases, 127 hospitalizations and 107 deaths statewide.
Since the start of the pandemic, KDHE has recorded a total of 168,295 cases, 5,417 hospitalizations and 1,786 deaths.
Geary County recorded 90 new cases of the coronavirus since Wednesday for a total of 1,134, according to KDHE. Pottawatomie County added 22 new cases for a total of 725, also according to KDHE.