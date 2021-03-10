Riley County on Wednesday recorded 12 new cases of the coronavirus since Monday.
The Riley County Health Department has reported 6,243 cases since the pandemic began last March. Of those, 60 were active, and 6,150 people had recovered, as of Wednesday. Since March, 33 people have died after testing positive for the virus.
One person recovered from the virus since Monday, said Alice Massimi, public information officer for Riley County.
Three positive patients were receiving care at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, as of Wednesday; one was in the intensive care unit Wednesday, Massimi said.
The county health department will continue to vaccinate those in Phase 2 this week, which includes people who work in congregate settings and high-contact critical workers. As of Wednesday, 4,570 Riley County residents have been fully vaccinated and 6,167 have received their first dose.
The rate of positive virus tests in Riley County increased by 0.1 percentage points from the week prior. From Feb. 28-March 6, the county recorded a 2.2% rate. From Feb. 21-27, the rate was 2.1%.The two-week average was 2.19%. Massimi said this is the sixth consecutive week Riley County has recorded a rate below 5%.
Kansas recorded 778 new cases, 56 hospitalizations and 35 deaths from Monday to Wednesday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Kansas’ total was 297,229 cases, 9,467 hospitalizations and 4,851 deaths on Wednesday.
Geary County recorded an increase of 271 cases from Monday to Wednesday. Geary County’s total Wednesday was 3,096, according to KDHE.
Pottawatomie County recorded an increase of three cases from Monday to Wednesday. KDHE said the county had a total of 1,778 Wednesday.