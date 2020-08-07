Riley County has 12 new coronavirus cases since Wednesday, officials confirmed Friday.
The total since the pandemic began is 477. Of those, 121 are active, 351 are recovered and five people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 30,638 cases, 1,875 hospitalizations and 380 deaths statewide Friday.
That was up 921 cases, 54 hospitalizations and 12 deaths from Wednesday. KDHE and Riley County releases data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays now.
Geary County had 193 cases while Pottawatomie County has 113 Friday, according to KDHE. That was up eight cases for Geary County. Pottawatomie County did not see an increase of any cases from Wednesday, according to KDHE.
As of Friday, there have been 285,874 negative tests statewide, according to KDHE.