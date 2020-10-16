A 67-year-old Riley County man died Thursday after testing positive for the coronavirus, county officials said Friday.
This brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county to 11 since the beginning of the pandemic. The man died in his home, officials said. Officials did not release any other information about his death.
Also on Friday, Riley County confirmed 31 new cases of the coronavirus. The total number since the pandemic began in March is 2,035 cases. Of those, 107 are active, 1,917 have recovered and 11 people have died.
On Thursday, officials with Riley County emergency medical services announced a part-time Riley County EMS employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The person last worked and had contact with the public Oct. 8; the employee did not have symptoms at the time.
Riley County EMS officials said they don’t believe there is any spread at this time, but they are tracing contacts. RCEMS officials learned of the positive test Wednesday.
Officials said all Riley County emergency services are “fully supported and operational.”
In the future, Riley County EMS will notify the public about active, recovered, and positive cases among employees at Riley County Commission meetings on Mondays, officials said.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 70,855 cases, 3,370 hospitalizations and 859 deaths. That was up 1,700 cases, 61 hospitalizations and 21 deaths since Wednesday.
Geary County confirmed 20 new cases since Wednesday for a total of 512. Pottawatomie County confirmed 12 for a total of 347.