Riley County confirms 11 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, officials said, increasing the county total to 233.
Of the 233, 139 are active, 91 are recovered and three people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Officials said Tuesday that six more people were added to the recovered list of coronavirus cases.
There is one positive patient and two people under investigation for the virus at Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan, officials said Tuesday.
None of the newly announced cases are hospitalized, officials said.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 14,443 cases, 1,152 hospitalizations and 270 deaths statewide Monday.
That is up 905 cases, 24 hospitalizations and six deaths from Friday.
KDHE releases data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Pottawatomie County has 68 cases and Geary County has 57 cases, as of Monday, according to KDHE. That is up nine cases in Pottawatomie County and 20 cases in Geary County from Friday.
In addition, KDHE updated its travel advisory Monday, asking Kansans to quarantine for 14 days if they have visited South Carolina or Florida on or after June 29. Kansans who have visited Alabama, Arizona or Arkansas on or after June 17 are still asked to quarantine.
Maryland was removed from the list. People who traveled internationally or traveled on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15 are still asked to quarantine after 14 days.
KDHE will review the travel advisory again in about two weeks.
Gov. Laura Kelly issued a statewide mask mandate Monday to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. People will be required to wear masks in public spaces beginning Friday. More details will be released Thursday.
Konza United Way is distributing masks to the community from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.