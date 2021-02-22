Riley County on Monday recorded 10 new cases of the coronavirus since Friday, the exact same increase from Wednesday to Friday last week.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began last March is 6,168. Of those, 134 are active, and 6,001 people had recovered as of Wednesday.
Two positive patients were receiving care at Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan; one was in the intensive care unit Monday.
The Riley County Health Department aims to complete Phase 2 of the state’s vaccination plan and move into Phase 3 in early March. Phase 3 includes people under age 65 with severe health conditions.
The Riley County Health Department (RCHD) will continue vaccinating those aged 65 and older Tuesday and Wednesday. Staff will administer boosters Thursday and Friday to those vaccinated with the first dose.
Next week, RCHD will begin releasing coronavirus data only on Mondays and Wednesdays as staff continues to focus on vaccination clinics. Additionally, RCHD will hold Facebook Live updates as needed.
Since Friday, Kansas’ recorded 883 new cases, 32 hospitalizations and 29 deaths, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Kansas’ total Monday was 291,715 cases, 9,103 hospitalizations and 4,643 deaths, according to KDHE. The state has recorded 951,784 negative tests so far.
Geary County recorded an increase of 42 confirmed cases from Friday to Monday. Geary County’s total Monday was 2,989. Pottawatomie County had a total of 2,989 cases Monday. Pottawatomie County recorded an increase of 12 cases from Friday to Monday.