Riley County Community Corrections Director Shelly Williams asked county commissioners for support, saying her agency and others statewide are “in a crisis.”
During the county commission meeting Monday morning, Williams told the board the local community corrections agency and others across Kansas are experiencing a crisis after nearly a decade of what she said is flat funding.
“When agencies are underfunded and understaffed, the caseloads become too large to adequately supervise offenders,” Williams said, adding that many of the felony offenders under the supervision of community corrections officers have serious criminal histories. She also said roughly 3% of the offenders under supervision have both mental health and substance abuse issues.
Williams said the problem stems from a decision by the Kansas Legislature to not add any money for community corrections while it added $10.8 million for the judicial branch and $4.3 million for 70 full-time court services officers across the state for the current fiscal year.
Williams said the average caseload per officer statewide right now is 49.8, when “it should be about 30” per officer.
“We have an exhausted staff,” Williams said. “They deal with difficult problems and difficult people day in and day out, and it takes a toll on a person’s physical and mental health.”
Community corrections is a localized alternative to prison for moderate and high-risk adult and juvenile felony offenders. Last month, Williams sent a letter to Kansas State Department of Corrections secretary Jeff Zmuda, on behalf of the state Community Corrections Advisory Committee, saying that agencies statewide are “in crisis of not meeting our statute-required supervision requirements, in crisis of massive staff shortages, and in crisis of not effectively supervising felony offenders safely in the community.”
Documents that Williams provided to county commissioners indicated a 12% turnover rate in community corrections staffers across the state, as of April 2021. The national average turnover rate is 4%.
Williams asked county commissioners for their advocacy, including possible testimonials on the benefits of the agency, during the Kansas legislative session that began Monday. County commissioner John Ford said this is something that requires working with the Legislature, and he told Williams commissioners would consider “anything we can do to help.”
“If we need to go up to Topeka and make verbal or hand-written testimony to try to help … we certainly can,” Ford said.
According to Williams, a financial boost of $14.3 million is needed statewide to address the community corrections crisis.
Ford said he would hope the state could find some extra money that’s not temporary federal COVID-19 dollars to use for bolstering community corrections.
In other business, county commissioners approved changing the name of Tuttle Cove Lane, just north of Highway 24 and west of Tuttle Creek Lake, to Hayovel Place. The addresses of homes on that street will change as part of the county’s NextGen 911 system update. The county has been renaming private roads for easier identification for emergency services.
According to agenda documents, “Hayovel” is a Hebrew word meaning “place of rest,” and was chosen to honor the deceased husband of one of the property owners along that road.
During the meeting, Ford transferred the title of commission chairman to Greg McKinley.
McKinley will now begin a yearlong tenure as the chair.