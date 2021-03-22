How many people have been vaccinated in Riley County?
The answer isn’t clear, and Riley County commissioners on Monday asked the health department to find out.
The health department has routinely reported numbers on vaccinations administered by the county. But Dillons, Walgreens, the hospital, some medical offices and other entities are distributing vaccinations as well.
Commissioner Kathryn Focke on Monday asked RCHD Director Julie Gibbs to gather data from those entities for the full scope of the vaccinations in the county.
“We can do some digging and find out how many they’re doing,” Gibbs said in response.
The two other commissioners agreed with Focke’s request. Gibbs gave a report during Monday’s county commission meeting.
“We need to have the full scope to know what we’re doing, I think,” said commissioner Greg McKinley.
As of Monday, the health department has fully vaccinated 6,913 people. The department has given the first dose to an additional 6,507.
“I think to keep up with vaccination rates and where we’re at in the community, somehow we need to link those all together,” said chairman John Ford.