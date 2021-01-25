All three Riley County commissioners have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
Chairman John Ford and commissioners Kathryn Focke and Greg McKinley participated in the Riley County Health Department’s vaccine clinic Thursday. They each talked about their experiences during Monday’s Riley County commission meeting.
Ford, 43, said he participated because of his job at Florence Corporation, which manufactures mailboxes and lockers.
“Was a little surprised I’m considered part of that critical infrastructure part of Phase 2,” Ford said.
However, the health department said Ford got the vaccine because of his status as a member of the Riley County Board of Health. The county commission acts as the health board, which oversees the health department.
Phase 2 includes different groups of people, but the health department said it is prioritizing vaccines for people 65 and older.
Ford said he had some symptoms — feeling fatigued and drained — but encouraged everyone to get the vaccine.
“So I’m assuming that’s what it was; I’m feeling much, much better today,” Ford said. “... Given the circumstances for us to be able to move forward, (the vaccine is) going to be the right thing to do.”
Focke and McKinley are both in the 65 and older group.
“My arm was sore all weekend,” Focke said. “I was really sleepy, but other than that, it’s not tough.”
McKinley said his arm also was sore Friday and part of Saturday, but it felt fine Monday.
“If that’s the worst they get, I’m good,” he said.
Commissioners praised volunteers and staff for their pleasant attitudes and hard work at the vaccine clinic.
“They were really efficient,” Focke said.
Riley County Health Department staff administered about 1,000 Moderna vaccines at last week’s clinic at the Manhattan Fire Department headquarters on Denison Avenue.
Senior citizens and others who went to get their COVID-19 vaccine Thursday encountered long lines or were asked to leave — and then later told to return for their shot.
The commissioners went separately to the clinic Thursday afternoon, but they said they didn’t experience any crowding issues that plagued the clinic later in the afternoon.
Ford said Monday the health department needs to find a different location.
“We are going to have to look at a large-scale place that we can use probably for the summer and the fall to get through this,” he said.
Health department director Julie Gibbs said officials are searching.
“With these larger groups, we’re going to have to look for something different,” Gibbs said.
There is a vaccine clinic planned for Tuesday at the Manhattan Fire Department headquarters, the same location as last Thursday’s event.
“This is a smaller group, and it’s important that we continue vaccinating members of the community,” said Alice Massimi, county spokeswoman.
To remedy some of Thursday’s problems such as crowding and traffic issues, the health department decided to increase the time between people’s appointments, Gibbs said.
In other action Monday, commissioners:
- Recognized Pat Collins for his service as county emergency management director. Ford presented Collins, who started with the county in January 1977, with a plaque. Collins retired at the end of 2020.
“I’ve appreciated everything that the county has given me and all the people in the county for supporting me,” Collins said.