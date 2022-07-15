Riley County commissioners on Thursday had their penultimate budget discussion before having to notify the county clerk whether they will exceed the “revenue-neutral rate” as expected.
As the commissioners continue to work on the budget, they aim to get as close to a flat mill levy as possible. On Thursday, the proposed mill levy was 42.236, down 0.049 mills from the 2022 levy of 42.286. The county’s budget proposal stood at $62.19 million, up from $48.64 million in 2022, which is a 22% increase.
A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
Under the current proposal, the owner of a $100,000 home in Riley County who paid $486.27 in county taxes in 2022 would pay $520.73 for a $107,210 home in 2023, considering the valuation of an average single-family home in the county went up 7.21%. That is an increase of $34.46 or 7.08%.
This doesn’t include the Manhattan city government and the Manhattan-Ogden school district’s taxes. Those entities both set their own property tax rates.
County department heads continued Thursday to present ways that they could keep their budget increases to a maximum of 10% for 2023.
Public works director John Ellermann said he can reduce his request by using sales tax money for asphalt overlay projects.
He also said he would reduce his fuel budget. Ellermann said he would cross his fingers, toes, and everything else that fuel prices come down. We can also sell fuel to the fire department and RCPD. Otherwise, he will have to look at cutting services or reducing the days that a truck is used to keep from going over fuel costs.
Previously Ellermann budgeted $780,000 for fuel costs.
Commissioners also cut half of the budget from the $50,000 comprehensive plan update because they decided they could add funding in 2024 if they need to.
Anna Burson, county appraiser, said her office fell within the 10% max increase for departments but told commissioners that appraisal services had to take a cut, which could affect big box store cases that deal with what’s known as “dark store theory.”
Commissioners unanimously approved the county extension budget for $635,000. Extension had asked for $671,594, which would have been a 12% increase in 2023.
Commissioners will have another work session Thursday.
In other business
- Commissioners unanimously approved a petition vacating a portion of Julie Lane. Julie Lane was created to expedite the reconstruction of Martlatt Avenue in 2007. Staff closed through traffic on Marlatt and temporary and permanent easements were purchased for the detour. The land owner at the time insisted that the county purchase a public easement through his property. The portion to be vacated is the west side of Julie Lane and Nelson’s Landing. The new landowner is petitioning this portion of Julie Lane to be vacated.
- Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of two used “jaws of life” extrication equipment sets from the Newton fire department for $25,000. Previously commissioners bought two new sets of jaws of life for $57,000, and Russel Stukey, fire/EMS director, expects to save more than $32,000 by buying the used sets.
- Commissioners unanimously approved a “hold harmless agreement” to make the beer vendor at the rodeo responsible for problems.
The commission uses the agreement for the Kaw Valley Rodeo and the beer sales in the arena during the Riley County Fair. The vendor is RC McGraw's.
The agreement makes the beer vendor’s insurer financially responsible in the event there are injuries that occur because of beer sales at the rodeo. Beer sales and consumption are only allowed in the arena. The rodeo is on July 21.