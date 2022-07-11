As Riley County commissioners continue their 2023 budget process, they asked department heads on Monday to keep their requested increases to 10% or less.
Commissioners asked that department heads whose requests exceeded 10%, to return with suggestions of what to cut.
Commissioner Kathryn Focke said the three C’s — commodities, capital outlay and contractual services — are too high, and she wants to explore cost-saving options for future budgets. Commissioner John Ford agreed with her.
“I just have to ask what our priorities are specifically for this year, not just as a commissioner but as an organization as a whole,” Ford said. “If personnel is that, then something has to give because we can’t do it all.”
Commissioner Greg McKinley asked about a U.S. Highway 24 project in the budget. The project calls for a roundabout on US-24.
According to county officials, the Kansas Department of Transportation is paying for it. An earlier draft budget had included $50,000 from the county. But commissioners learned that the county wouldn’t have to pay a share, saving the $50,000.
After Monday’s discussions, the county’s budget proposal stood at $63.76 million, up from $48.64 million in 2022, which is a 22% increase.
The county’s current budget includes a proposed property tax rate of 44.274 mills for 2023, trimmed from the 44.406 mills in the budget proposal commissioners had reviewed last Thursday.
The county’s tax levy was 42.285 mills in 2022. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
Under the current proposal, the owner of a $100,000 home in Riley County who paid $486.27 in county taxes during 2022 would pay $545.86 for a $107,210 home in 2023, considering the valuation of an average single-family home in the county went up 7.21%. That is an increase of $59.59 or 12.25%.
This doesn’t include the Manhattan city government and the Manhattan-Ogden school district’s taxes. Those entities both set their own property tax rates.
Commissioners will have another work session Thursday.
Salary study
County officials said they have seen increased staff turnover and increased time to fill positions, as well. As of July 1, the county has posted 106 jobs.
Human resource manager Elizabeth Ward said it is even harder for officials to compete now that RCPD and the city government have implemented the results of their salary surveys. Ward estimates that the impact of employee turnover for 2022 is $2.9 million so far.
The first phase of the salary implementation has already been approved. The proposed second phase of salary increase is set to start on Dec. 24, 2022. On Thursday, Ward will bring the total dollar impact to commissioners.
McKinley said commissioners need those numbers before they finish up the budget.
Ford said he does not see that as not an actual priority and thinks it’s going to be too much to do all at once. Ward said department heads have come to her office asking what they can do differently to get positions hired.
County Clerk Rich Vargo said they are double-checking numbers before the final is brought to commissioners.
In other business
Commissioners tabled a contract with BG Consultants for an additional $7,000 for work with the Keats sewer benefit district.
The county is looking to build a sewage lagoon on a resident’s property, but no residents have agreed to have it built.
Commissioners do not want to extend the contract with BG Consultants without a property owner agreeing to have the lagoon built on their property.
Commissioners unanimously approved public works director John Ellermann to advertise to hire a facility and ground technician position. The position is responsible for performing park and grounds maintenance and construction activities.
Commissioners also unanimously approved Riley County Health Director Julie Gibbs to fill a vacant position in a public health clinic.
The position supervises medical clerks, trains staff on using electronic medical records, and serves as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) officer.