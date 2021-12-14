Riley County commissioners approved increasing salaries for themselves and several other county officials for 2022 after a year of reduced pay for the board.
The board on Monday approved next year’s salaries for elected and appointed positions, including county commissioners, attorneys, engineers and office staff.
For 2022, commissioners John Ford, Kathryn Focke and Greg McKinley will each receive an annual base salary of $47,713.48, not including benefits which can vary between commissioners. This amount is an increase from the approved reduced 2021 base salary of $45,811.
In June 2020, the board approved a commissioner salary cut for the 2021 budget because of the pandemic. The reduction totaled 5% and meant a drop of about $10,000 in total wages for the three commissioners, from $201,812 to $191,721, respectively.
In 2019, each commissioner made $45,900.64 as base salary. That increased in 2020 to $48,222, but then dropped for 2021 to the $45,811 amount.
The approved salaries remain the same as what was written into the FY 2022 budget, but commissioners are required to adopt annual base figures after passing the budget as a formality.
The 2022 salaries will take effect Christmas Day, Dec. 25. The new amounts reflect the 2% countywide pay increase based on merit and cost-of-living adjustments. Commissioners, however, did not accept the 2% mid-year increase for themselves, meaning they have not received a pay increase since January of last year. Commissioner John Ford said he personally felt commissioners “are compensated very well for what we do.” County commissioners are considered full-time employees.
Along with the three commissioners, the approved 2022 base salaries for Riley County appointed and elected officials are as follows:
- Museum Director: $75,000 (decrease from $111,080)
- County Attorney: $167,701.91 (increase from $157,860)
- Assistant Attorney – 1: $82,279.45 (increase from $73,999)
- Assistant County Attorney – 2: $85,403.98 (decrease from $88,592)
- Assistant County Attorney – Deputy: $130,943.37 (increase from $123,259)
- Assistant County Attorney – 4: $135,979.85 (increase from $123,259)
- Assistant County Attorney – 5: $139,167.08 (increase from $126,148)
- Assistant County Attorney – 3: $102,068.18 (increase from $76,000)
- Noxious Weed Director: $87,295.04 (increase from 82,172)
- Public Works Director: $139,781.78 (increase from $131,578)
- Assistant County Engineer PE: $97,735.00 (decrease from $129,282)
- Community Corrections Director: $101,686.07 (increase from $95,718)
- Information Technology Director: $108,000 (decrease from $118,326)
- Health Department Admin: $109,858.33 (increase from $103,401)
- Advanced Register Nurse Practitioner (ARNP): $149,361.90 (increase from $140,596)
- Emergency Services Director/Fire Chief: $113,456.09 (increase from $75,232)
- Planning & Development Director: $116,537.71 (increase from $109,698)
- EMS/Ambulance Director: $117,864.87 (increase from $110,948)
- Assistant EMS/Ambulance Director: $92,611.25 (increase from $87,176)
- EMS Staff Development Specialist: $80,128.77 (increase from $75,426)
- Register of Deeds: $123,119.88 (increase from $115,894)
- County Treasurer: $129,461.32 (increase from $121,863)
- County Clerk: $150,364.11 (increase from $141,540)
- Human Resource Manager: $82,115.85 (increase from $77,296)
- Budget and Finance Officer: $90,135.11 (increase from $84,845)
- County Appraiser: $152,504.19 (increase from $143,554)
- County Counselor: $177,999.63 (increase from $167,553)
- Deputy County Counselor: $139,567.19 (increase from $131,487)
Additionally, some deputy positions, like deputy county counselor and county attorney, will receive an annual $3,000 stipend.
In other business, commissioners appointed several Riley County residents to serve on local council or advisory boards.
- Andrea DeJesus, Christopher Anderson and Kristin Holt will each serve on the Riley County Fair Board for four years.
- Joe Gelroth and Rita Cassida will each serve on the Riley County Planning Board/Board of Zoning Appeals for three years.
- Carl Treece will serve on the Riley County Council on Aging for a three-year term.
- Dantia MacDonald will serve on the Pawnee Mental Health Services board for a three-year term.