Riley County commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved a second phase of salary increases for county employees.
The total cost to taxpayers for the increase will be $2.77 million.
After a mid-year pay increase, salaries for 2022 total $25.20 million and total salary cost is projected to be $27.97 million in 2023.
Previously commissioners approved Phase 1, which included a 10.5% mid-year increase for all positions. The second phase was intended to bring all county positions up to current market-rate pay, according to Elizabeth Ward, human resource manager.
Ward gave the commissioners three options:
- Merit increase for each position based on current pay scales, which would cost $27.13 million.
- Merit and 7% cost-of-living increases based on current pay scales, which would cost $29.01 million.
- Implementation of the salary recommendations from a salary study that commissioners authorized. That option would cost $27.9 million.
The commission ultimately approved the third option, and it did so unanimously.
Commissioner Kathryn Focke initially said she wanted the second option, because it gives pay increases and adjustments for the cost of living.
County clerk Rich Vargo, however, said the mid-year pay increase took care of the cost-of-living increase.
“We believe this is going to be the option that is going to drive our operations and ensure our services continue to be quality and our positions filled,” Ward said. “It’s going to increase our employee quality of life of current employees, but it’s also going to reduce our turnover and our time to fill (positions).”
Riley County has 20 positions that will have more than a 20% increase in their compensation. The estimated dollar impact is $276,726. These positions include clerical assistants, technicians and some first-line supervisors.
The minimum hourly rate increased 43% from $10.48 per hour to $15 an hour, which amounts to $4,500 annually.
Additionally, 13 positions were recommended to increase between 10 and 15% for an annual impact of $81,722. This includes records assistants, public works operators, network administrators, and human resources. Ward reported 59 employees would receive an increase of 5-10%, and 57 positions less than 5%.
Ward said no county employee would experience a decrease in pay, but some positions are above market pay and will be held at the current pay rate.
Ward also said employees who have been with the county longer than 10 years will get 5% longevity increase.
Ward said the reason for the increase is those employees bring efficiency capabilities and knowledge that minimum (job) requirements can’t replace.
Commissioner John Ford, said from his perspective the third option is the best for the county right now.
“We see the private sector gaining quicker than we anticipated,” Ford said.
“At this point in time, the public sector isn’t catching up with it. It just isn’t. That’s just the reality.”