Riley City Council member Greg McKinley and former Manhattan city commissioner John Matta on Tuesday night won the primary election for the District 2 and 3 spots on the Riley County Commission, respectively.
Riley County election officials have released voting results. Results from all precincts have come in.
In the District 2 race, McKinley won with 830 votes. Phil Mattox, a retired brigadier general, came in second with 729 votes. Incumbent Marvin Rodriguez finished with 627 votes.
Matta beat incumbent Ron Wells in the District 3 race. Matta had 1,345 votes while Wells has 996.
McKinley will face Democrat Fanny Fang, and Matta will face Democrat Kathryn Focke in the November general election.
Kansas Senate District 22
In the Kansas Senate District 22 race, Craig Bowser, chief executive officer of SAVE Farm in Manhattan, won the Republican primary against Bryan Pruitt with 4,894 votes. Pruitt has 3,231 votes.
The district includes Riley and Clay counties and a portion of Geary County.
In Riley County, Bowser won with 3,384 votes. Pruitt had 2,278.
In Clay County, Bowser won with 1,301 votes and Pruitt had 733 votes.
In Geary County, Pruitt won with 220 votes while Bowser had 209 votes.
Bowser will face off against state Sen. Tom Hawk, D-Manhattan, who is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.
These results are all unofficial at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back with The Mercury for additional information.