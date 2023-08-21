Riley County Commission lowers 2024 fire department budget by 13% Stacey Olson solson@themercury.com stacey Author email Aug 21, 2023 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Riley County commissioners unanimously voted Monday to decrease the Riley County Fire District No. 1 budget by $187,998.Budget and finance officer Brittany Phillips said that while discussing the budget with fire chief Russel Stukey, they discovered that they accidentally doubled the expenditure estimate.The published mill rate for Riley County fire district was 8.914 and will drop to 7.737.A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.That means the owner of a $100,000 property would have paid $102 in city taxes; with the decrease that same person will now pay $89 instead.For the average taxpayer, that’s a decrease of 13.2% in city property taxes.The full budget will be presented on Aug. 28 including the total reduced budget for the fire district. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save stacey Author email Follow stacey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section NY: Opening Night of El Mago Pop on Broadway - 47872789 AHA News: Thanks to His Wife's Quick Reaction, Postal Worker Fully Recovered From a Stroke Restaurant Owner Kari Newell Speaks to Marion City Council Latest News Manhattan heat shatters 87-year Kansas record to become hottest place in the US Riley County Commission lowers 2024 fire department budget by 13% LABCo to close at end of year Man arrested after fleeing car crash, abandoned a 3-year-old child Manhattan Regional Airport construction delayed until end of September Bob Dylan announces fall Midwest concert dates, starts in Kansas City Manhattan location of Seoul USA to close until further notice Junction City man arrested for child sex crimes Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMarion County Record publishes in defiance of police raid — and gets seized property backCouple finds $5,000 treasure to conclude Outdoor Bank's 11-day huntSchool board candidate says opponent misquoted him on LGBTQ+ commentsCivil rights group files complaint saying a KSU diversity scholarship is 'racial segregation'Daughter of MHS grad to compete in U.S. OpenYoung couple climbs closer to a goal after finding the 'golden ticket' in a $5,000 reward treasure huntMeghan, Duchess of Sussex ‘may have used $2k necklace to pay tribute to family’Manhattan heat shatters 87-year Kansas record to become hottest place in the USK-State blows out UAE Select in final international scrimmageDorst says MHS parking is manageable despite 526 more students at West Campus Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Back To School 2023 Aug 12, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.