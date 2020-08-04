Former Manhattan City Commissioner John Matta and Riley County City Council member Greg McKinley have won the primary election for the District 1 and 2 spots on the Riley County Commission.
Riley County election officials have released voting results. Results from all precincts have come in so far.
In the District 1 race for a spot on the Riley County Commission, McKinley won with 830 votes. Phil Mattox, a retired brigadier general, came in second with 729 votes. Incumbent Marvin Rodriguez finished with 627 votes.
Matta beat incumbent Ron Wells in the District 2 race for a seat on the Riley County Commission. Matta had 1,345 votes while Wells has 996.
Kansas Senate District 22
Locally in the Kansas Senate District 22 race, Republican Craig Bowser, chief executive officer of SAVE Farm in Manhattan, won with 3,384 votes. Republican Bryan Pruitt had 2,278.
The district includes Riley and Clay counties and a portion of Geary County.
Over in Clay County, Bowser is leading with 573 votes as Pruitt has 340 votes.
Pruitt is leading with 158 votes Geary County as Bowser has 140 votes. Three of the seven precincts have come in so far. Sixteen of 22 precincts are up so far.
Bowser wil likelyl face off against state Sen. Tom Hawk, a Democrat from Manhattan running unopposed in the Democratic primary.
These results are all unofficial at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back with The Mercury for additional information.