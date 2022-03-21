Riley County commissioners honored late Riley County appraiser Greg McHenry during their meeting Monday morning.
Commissioners presented a plaque to county appraiser’s office staffers to commemorate McHenry’s service to Riley County. Commissioner Greg McKinley said it was a “small token of our appreciation” for McHenry’s service.
McHenry, 60, died Feb. 24 at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan., after suffering from multiple myeloma, a bone marrow cancer. Riley County appraisal analyst Allen Todd accepted the award on behalf of the appraiser’s office. Todd said McHenry was well known and well respected for his expertise and appraisal knowledge.
“His towering presence was always inspiring, his reassuring words put us at ease,” Todd said. “Greg always believed in his staff and supported us when we didn’t believe in ourselves.”
McHenry had worked for Riley County since 1988 and served as the county appraiser since 2006. As appraiser, he helped set the taxable values of real estate properties in the county. He served terms as vice president and president of the International Association of Assessing Officers, and as an appraiser for Clay County in a dual role while working for Riley County.
Todd said McHenry always remembered the names of his staffer’s family members and made holidays “extra special with gatherings and meals.”
“We will all miss Greg,” Todd said. “His life will live on in the people who knew and loved him.”
McHenry was born in Concordia on March 26, 1961. He graduated from Cloud County Community College, and later Kansas State University with a degree in agricultural economics. He also played trombone in the university jazz band.
Other business
During their meeting, commissioners also approved a request from Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson to fill an open assistant county attorney position. Wilkerson told commissioners former assistant county attorney Jeremy Larchick resigned to take a civilian position at Fort Riley.
Additionally, the commission heard the monthly update from Riley County EMS director David Adams. The county had 364 ambulance calls last month, with 16 in north Riley County. EMS headquarters at 2011 Claflin Road handled the most calls at 132.
The station at 11th and Poyntz handled the second-most, at 124. The station at the Riley County Public Works depot along Tuttle Creek Boulevard had 62 calls for the month, while the Manhattan Regional Airport station saw 31 calls. Adams said the remaining 15 calls were for event standbys.