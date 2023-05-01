Riley County Police Department director Brian Peete spoke to Riley County commissioners Monday about two recent deaths of people in police custody.

Peete said the first incident was “an unfortunate suicide” within the Riley County Jail. Corrections officers found 38-year-old Laura Pearce dead in her cell April 15. They attempted life-saving measures for at least 15 minutes, but first responders pronounced her dead at the scene just before 9 a.m. April 15.