Riley County Police Department director Brian Peete spoke to Riley County commissioners Monday about two recent deaths of people in police custody.
Peete said the first incident was “an unfortunate suicide” within the Riley County Jail. Corrections officers found 38-year-old Laura Pearce dead in her cell April 15. They attempted life-saving measures for at least 15 minutes, but first responders pronounced her dead at the scene just before 9 a.m. April 15.
Law enforcement officials extradited Pearce to the Riley County Jail on March 25 after she was arrested in Marion County, Ohio, on a Riley County District Court warrant for aggravated interference with parental custody.
Peete did not comment further on Pearce’s death Monday.
The second in-custody death occurred Friday. RCPD officers detained Joseph Varvel, 25, at 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of North 14th Street in Manhattan for suspicious activity. Police said he ran from officers, who found him in possession of cocaine.
Officers on scene called Riley County EMS for assistance at 1:50 a.m. after Varvel complained of breathing issues while in custody. EMS arrived on scene at 1:56 a.m. and cleared Varvel at 2:05 a.m.
Officers then arrested Varvel on possession of cocaine, possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, and interference with law enforcement and transported him to the Riley County Jail.
Officials called EMS at 3:32 a.m. when Varvel became physically ill. RCPD said his condition quickly deteriorated, and corrections officers began lifesaving measures.
EMS arrived at 3:41 a.m. and continued lifesaving measures. EMS began transporting Varvel at 4:03 a.m. to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, where he arrived at 4:12 a.m. and was pronounced dead at 4:47 a.m.
“In both instances, the KBI is the lead investigating agency,” Peete said, adding that his department is reviewing its policies and procedures to make sure officers acted correctly in response to both incidents.
Officers do not suspect foul play in either incident.
In other business, commissioners approved a request from Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs to apply for a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention grant that will focus on reducing and preventing drug overdoses.
If Gibbs receives the grant, it would be for five years with $1 million provided each year. She must submit the grant application by May 8.
Gibbs also received approval from the commission to apply for a Kansas Department of Health and Environment grant to address substance abuse and misuse locally. Riley and Wabaunsee counties are applying as a joint entity for the grant, which would consist of $65,000 distributed to both counties each year for two years.