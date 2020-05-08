Riley County commissioners listened to 2021 budget requests Monday afternoon from county government organizations.
Requests came from the District Court, Indigent Defense Panel, Appraiser’s Office, Council on Aging, IT/GIS and Emergency Management.
Many of the agencies decreased their budget requests from 2020 as the county government deals with an expected decline in revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This is the first round of budget requests from county entities. Commissioners will hear additional budget requests next week.
The District Court requested $168,175 for 2021, the same amount as 2020.
The Indigent Defense Panel asked for $365,550 from the county for 2020. That is a 15.7% decrease from 2020’s amount of $433,818.72.
County appraiser Greg McHenry requested $1.7 million for his office, a 1.1% decrease from the 2020 budget, which is $1.72 million.
The IT/GIS department requested $1.6 million, a 4.5% decrease from the $1.7 million asked for last year.
The Council on Aging requested $289,147 in 2021 to support the 10 organizations in the area it assists, including the Leonardville Community Council on Aging, Randolph Senior Center and Ogden 60+, among others. That is a 5.14% increase from the 2020 budget, which is $275,000.
Officials from the Council on Aging said the demands for the 10 organizations are increasing.
Emergency management director Pat Collins also requested funds for various departments.
Within the emergency management department, Collins requested $262,012, which is an approximately 9% decrease from the $288,733 allocated in the 2020 budget.
For Riley County Fire District No. 1, Collins requested $1.01 million, which is a 7% increase from the $945,784 budgeted for 2020.
The increase is mostly related to principal and interest payments on the department’s debt, which will increase because of radio purchases. Those radios are a part of the emergency radio overhaul.
Those payments are estimated to increase from $63,494 in 2020 to $120,814 in 2021.