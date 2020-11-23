Riley County Commission Chairman Marvin Rodriguez on Monday compared the push for mandatory mask-wearing to totalitarianism in Nazi Germany.
“We’re getting real close to pre-World War II Germany,” Rodriguez said in a regular public meeting of the county commission, “where you didn’t obey what the Führer wanted, you could be reported by your family, by your neighbor, by your friends because you are not participating like the government said you should. That’s what it’s getting close to. My opinion. This is just a small thing, but those develop into some bigger things if you’re not careful.”
Rodriguez and commissioner Ron Wells Monday spoke critically about the statewide mask mandate issued by Gov. Laura Kelly last week.
The county commission took no action on the subject, although Julie Gibbs, Riley County Health Department director, issued a countywide mask mandate later Monday. Commissioner John Ford, who made no comment on the subject Monday.
This is not the first time Rodriguez has made explosive comments in public about the coronavirus pandemic. In March, he downplayed the problem in the Manhattan area, saying that it wasn’t a big deal because there aren’t many Chinese people here. This time, his comment equated a government public-health order to the dictatorship of Adolf Hitler. In the Nazi regime, Jews and other ethnic groups had to wear symbols to differentiate them, and citizens were encouraged to report each other to the government for transgressions.
Rodriguez was ousted in the Republican primary in August, after the comments about Chinese people. He will be replaced on the commission in January by Republican Greg McKinley.
While neither Ford nor Wells responded directly to Rodriguez’s comparison of Kelly’s order to a totalitarian regime that started a world war and murdered 6 million Jews, Wells did offer his own critique of mask requirements. He also objected to university and city government leaders involving themselves in county business, and said it was hypocritical for Kansas State University to support a mask requirement when it is still hosting football games..
Last Thursday, Manhattan Mayor Usha Reddi and Kansas State University President Richard Myers urged the county commission to follow the governor’s order or craft a similar one. The city has its own mask requirement already.
On Monday, Wells, who was absent at last Thursday’s meeting, said Reddi and Myers simply want control.
“(With) Mayor Usha Reddi, President Myers, it’s ‘you know who I am,’” Wells said. “They want to be in control. They like to control as many as they can. And so, I don’t think that’s correct. I think President Myers ought to operate the university. Mayor Usha Reddi ought to operate the city of Manhattan and leave the Riley County commissioners to operate Riley County.”
Myers wrote a letter to the Riley County and Pottawatomie County commissions while Reddi spoke directly to commissioners.
In the letter, Myers said university leadership fully supports a mandate.
“Our communities, state, and country are at a crisis stage with the continuing spike in COVID cases,” he wrote. “In fact, it has reached a critical point that has put our health care system and our communities in a dangerous position where there may not be medical staff, supplies, or hospital space to accommodate more patients.”
Rodriguez said the letter from Myers “kinda was threatening.”
Wells said it does not sit right with him allowing K-State football games to go on while the school is also pushing for a county mask mandate.
“Now, I see we have a letter again,” Wells said. “I’d say, ‘OK, shut down the football game and no fans in the stands.’ And it’d be a lot easier for us to entertain a mask mandate.”
Wells, who was likewise ousted in the party primary in August and will be replaced by Democrat Kathryn Focke, said the problem is not with the rural Riley County residents. He said the problem is within the city limits, where there’s already a mandate.
Wells said he is willing to go along with the mask mandate, but he said “people cannot think.”
“What’s upsetting is that we are an educated community,” Wells said. “We have a higher education university right here and people cannot think. They’re educated in their field, they cannot think and look at where the problem is and there is a mask mandate where the problem is.”
He said he thinks a countywide mask mandate won’t “accomplish anything more than what’s being accomplished right now.”
Rodriguez said he agreed with Wells’ remarks.
“The county residents out in the rural area have not been the problem,” Rodriguez said. “It’s been in the city.”
Rodriguez said there is no need for a countywide mask mandate.
“But we’ll see what will happen, and we’ll go from there,” Rodriguez said. “Because the majority of all the cases have been in Manhattan.”
Rodriguez didn’t immediately return messages from The Mercury for further clarification on his comments.
Kelly introduced the mandate last week. Counties can craft their own mandate or opt out of the order. If a county does not take any action with the mandate, the county would be automatically opted in Wednesday.
The Pottawatomie County Commission on Monday unanimously voted to opt out of the mandate.