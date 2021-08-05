Riley County commissioners on Thursday said they needed more data on county employees' COVID vaccination and infection history before considering a mask mandate for workers.
The request for more data came after human resources manager Elizabeth Ward proposed requiring county employees to wear a mask while inside county buildings. Ward said the proposal is focused on personnel and “keeping our workforce as safe as possible.”
“We feel very strongly that if we don’t take protective actions, a large portion of our employees will not be present and able to do their job,” Ward said.
Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs and assistant EMS/ambulance director Josh Gering spoke to commissioners about the need for some sort of mask rule for county employees. Gibbs said she is “really nervous” right now with increasing cases of COVID-19 reported locally, the delta variant of the virus being more transmissible than the previous strain, and students preparing to return to school later in August.
Gering told the commission his department is operating “at a volume at or busier than we did any time in the past 18 months.”
“The delta variant is having an impact in our community, and I think we’re on the precipice of a growth curve,” Gering said. “The time for intervention is now.”
Gering told the board he would request that Riley County officials implement a policy requiring employees or people on county premises to always wear a mask, and that such a policy be reviewed regularly for updates and changes.
Commissioner Kathryn Focke said she wanted to know how many county employees were vaccinated before she could make a decision. Commission chairman John Ford and Greg McKinley agreed, but they held stronger position against a mask mandate.
Ford said he opposes any kind of mask mandate for county employees. He said he believes it should be a personal choice for people to wear masks, similar to the personal choice to get vaccinated.
“I think in small groups masks work fine, but collectively we’re not solving any issues with it,” Ford said. “People need to start taking responsibility for the situation we’re in. These mandates aren’t going to solve it. … I would highly encourage vaccinations, but as far as masks, I’m just done with it.”
McKinley said he felt the report from Ward "exaggerated" COVID-19 cases in the community and that the data provided was being used as a "scare tactic" to gain support for a mask rule. Gibbs and Ward said the current numbers on infections and hospitalizations in Riley County are not exaggerated for any purpose.
County clerk Rich Vargo said county department heads voted 9-3 in favor of recommending the adoption of some sort of masking policy.
“One reason why I went along with the recommendation is it comes from hired professionals in the field,” Vargo said. “I do believe Josh (Gering) and Julie (Gibbs). … It’s as bad as we’ve seen it in 18 months.”
Vargo said it “doesn’t look good” for county officials to ignore recommendations from the medical professionals they regularly seek information and guidance from.
Ford said he thinks a mask mandate would deter people from getting vaccinated and said he supports offering cash incentives for people to get inoculated. He asked Ward to gather information on how many county employees received their shots, and if possible, find out how many employees had been infected with COVID-19.
Ward said she would return to a future meeting with more figures on vaccination rates and COVID-19 infections among employees.