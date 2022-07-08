Property taxes for Riley County could increase by 12.58%, but commissioners have asked departments to find ways to decrease the 2023 budget, which is up 22%.
The Riley County Commission started budget work sessions Thursday. The first draft of the county’s budget includes a proposed property tax rate of 44.406 mills for 2023, up from 42.285 in 2022. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
This would mean the owner of a $100,000 home in Riley County who paid $486.27 in county taxes during 2022 would pay $547.48 for a $107,210 home in 2023, considering the valuation of an average single-family home in the county went up 7.21%. That is an increase of $61.21 or 12.58%. This doesn’t include the Manhattan city government and the Manhattan-Ogden school district, which both set their own property tax rates.
The proposed county budget is $63.76 million, up from $48.64 million in 2022, which is a 22% increase. Commissioners will have another work session Monday to have further discussions after reviewing the budget over the weekend.
Commissioners asked department heads to take a hard look at their requests and get rid of what they don’t need. They specifically asked Gary Fike, Riley County extension agent, to reduce his proposed increase by half.
They unanimously voted Thursday to deny the county extension proposal of a 12% increase for a total budget of $671,594 in 2023.
Fike previously said he wants his employees to have the same salary increase county employees received. The commission previously approved a 10.5% pay bump for county employees, but extension employees are a part of K-State. The university provides some funding, but the county provides most of the department’s operational money.
Commissioners also want to keep outside agencies flat for 2023.
Commissioner Kathryn Focke said she feels the county’s main objective for this year’s budget was to raise salaries and take care of county personnel.
“I’m concerned about publishing a 22% increase in our budget,” Focke said.”It is not just the salaries column that has increased but a lot of others as well.”
Commissioner John Ford said he couldn’t agree with Focke more, saying the county can’t have it all. Along with the salaries, he said his priority is funding that the county provides to small communities. That budget is listed at $160,000. County Clerk Rich Vargo recommended taking money that would typically go into the budget stabilization fund to pay for those.
Commissioner Greg McKinley said the county needs to find ways to cut the proposed budget.
“Where we’re at right now, that 2.1 (mill increase) is just way too large for me, the percentage is way too large for me,” Ford said. “I understand the costs of gas and materials and other things, and I’m willing to give a little bit in that equation.”
Department
updates
- Noxious weed director Michael Boller reported he is behind on weed spraying because of the weather. Boller also reported that the first round of mowing is complete, but because of the storm damage, three of his five tractors are out of commission, so he is shifting the second round of mowing alongside paved county roads and gravel roads that may be a safety hazard.
- Riley County Appraiser Anna Burson reported as of June 30, there have been 742 sales, 634 of which are residential sales. The median sales price for a home is $207,750. She said if sales trends continue, property values will increase in 2023.
- Commissioners unanimously approved the budget for Women, Infants, and Children, a county health department program. The U.S. Department of Agriculture funds the program. The budget for fiscal year 2023 is $991,212.