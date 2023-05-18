The Riley County Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved the replatting of three lots at the Random Woods apartment complex to give tenants better access to the roads and to build another home.
On May 8, the Riley County Planning Board approved the platting of Lots 38-39 and Lot A Random Woods. The board found that the proposed request was consistent with the Riley County Land Development Regulations and the Sanitary Code.
The owner plans to convey a portion of Lot A, which lies between Lots 38 and 39, to the tenants of those lots and use the the rest of Lot A to construct a home.
The project will cover 9.84 acres of land 560 feet east of West 68th Avenue. Lots 38-39 are connected to single family dwellings and lot A is undeveloped. Most of lot A is covered in a heavily wooded storm water drainage easement. This easement would remain after the replat but make the lot usable.
The commission also approved a 6.7 acres replating plan for Lot A and Lot B of unit two of Flintstone Addition. By platting the property, the owners will adjust the common property line between two of the lots, but the owners are not asking to rezone the property. This plan was approved by the Riley County Planning Board on May 8. The land is south of Flintstone Circle near West 60th Avenue.
The commission also approved an out-of-state travel request made by Health Department director Julia Gibbs. She will be traveling to Denver in July to attend a National Association of County and City Health Officials conference.
The trip will cost $2,157 and will be paid for by the Public Health Emergency Preparedness Regional Funds. The subject of the conference is the future of public health and how to elevate local and state health department partnerships.