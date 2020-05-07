Riley County residents will soon be able to watch the Riley County Commission meetings on YouTube.
Riley County commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved live streaming the Riley County Commission meetings, which occur on Mondays and Thursdays, on the Riley County YouTube channel.
“I am ready to do it,” commissioner John Ford said prior to the vote. “I’m on board with it. I think that time has probably come.”
Commissioner Ron Wells said he is also in favor of the measure, although he said he is “just appalled” that the county would pay for this during the coronavirus pandemic, but ultimately said he supports it.
The vote came after Wells said Monday that he wanted to put a question on the November ballot for voters to decide on video streaming.
Chair Marvin Rodriguez did not express any thoughts but voted in favor of streaming.
Budget and finance officer Tami Robison said the county budget covers the option the commission chose.
The county will have to pay about $500 for a camera and microphone. The commission went with this option out of three options presented by Kevin Howser, IT/GIS director for the county.
CivicPlus also offered services for live streaming, but the commission opted to go with the YouTube option. The meetings will be archived on YouTube after the live stream ends.
This decision came after a strong push from several community members to broadcast the meetings. The Manhattan City Commission and Manhattan-Ogden school board live stream their meetings.
Manhattan Alliance for Peace and Justice (MAPJ) representatives have been streaming the most recent meetings on Facebook Live.
Prior to the vote, former Manhattan city commissioner John Matta urged the commission to broadcast the meetings. Matta is running for the District 3 seat, currently held by Wells.
Matta said the number one question he has received from people is if the commission will broadcast the meetings.
The commission didn’t indicate when the live streams would start. Once the streams do start, commissioners plan to evaluate how it’s going after about six weeks.