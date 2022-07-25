Riley County Clerk Rich Vargo said Monday more than 2,000 people have already filed their ballots in this year’s primary election.
Vargo told the Riley County Commission Monday that 2,364 people have participated in advance voting at the Riley County Office Building as of Friday.
He said his office also has mailed 1,473 ballots and 319 have been returned. Tuesday is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot.
During the 2021 primary election for the Manhattan-Ogden school board, Vargo said his office had counted 747 advance voters by July 26, 2021. He said 683 advance ballots were mailed out with 118 ballots returned.
Vargo encouraged people to go to the Riley County website, rileycountyks.gov, and view their sample ballot to speed up their voting process.
“It makes the process at the polls much more efficient if they’re familiar with that question and have their decisions made when they get there,” Vargo said.
Advance voting is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Riley County Office Building. It will also be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The last day for advance voting is Aug. 1, when polls will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. On election day Aug. 2, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 30 locations around the county.