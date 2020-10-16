Despite the citywide face covering ordinance, people do not necessarily have to wear masks while in a polling place in Manhattan this year because federal law does not require masks to vote.
“So even though the city of Manhattan has a mask ordinance, if someone comes in and refuses to wear a mask, they still get to vote,” said Rich Vargo, Riley County clerk. “That’s not a legal requirement to allow someone to vote. So, we’ve just educated our poll workers to get them processed as quickly as possible and have them move on. But when push comes to shove, that federal law wins.”
Vargo provided an election update Thursday during a joint meeting between Riley County and Manhattan leaders. Vargo said he spoke to Clancy Holeman, Riley County counselor, and the Kansas Secretary of State’s office.
Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab said in a July letter that masks are not required at polling places per Kansas law.
“No individual, who is otherwise qualified to vote, shall be turned away from a polling location in Kansas for wearing, or not wearing, a mask,” the letter said.
Mayor Usha Reddi said she felt comfortable with this because of all the precautions in place at polling places, such as mask-wearing by poll workers, distance of six feet between people and hand sanitizer available, among other precautions. She said she thinks it is important for everyone to vote and not be turned away from voting just because they do not have a mask on.
“We certainly want everyone to vote,” she said after the meeting.
Advance mail ballots were sent out, and advance voting began Wednesday. On Wednesday, 344 people voted on the machines in-person and three people voted in-person by paper ballot.
Ninety-two people casted provisional ballots, Vargo said, which means there is some question about whether those ballots will count.
“We’ve had a very good turnout so far,” Vargo said.
Vargo said he has fielded a lot of questions from people asking where their mail ballot is.
“That’s the biggest concern and complaint that we’ve gotten to date is people coming in to advance vote because they haven’t received their ballot yet,” Vargo said. “Well, we couldn’t send them out until Oct. 14 by law. And so that’s been the biggest thing causing an uptick in provisional ballots because people then come in and some people have changed their mind.
“They don’t want to do it by mail even though they applied for mail. So when they do that, the only way they’re allowed to vote is a provisional ballot. The reason that is because that’s the only way we can safeguard that individual doesn’t vote twice.”
Provisional ballots are used if there are questions about if a voter is qualified. If qualifications are confirmed, provisional ballots are valid.
The final day to request a ballot by mail is Oct. 27. Ballots by mail must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, to be counted. Riley County pays for the return postage for voters, Vargo said.
So far, Riley County has sent out 10,675 ballots to voters. In 2016, Riley County mailed out 1,764 ballots. The total ballots cast during the 2016 presidential election in Riley County was 22,198, Vargo said.
“So we’re almost at half of what the presidential election was,” Vargo said.