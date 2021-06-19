The Riley County clerk says a new state law intended to help people understand where their tax dollars go will in turn cost taxpayers more money to implement.
Riley County and Manhattan city government officials met for a joint meeting Thursday to discuss the potential “unintended consequences” of the passage of Senate Bill 13. The bill, approved by Kansas lawmakers this past session, establishes new requirements for public notices and hearings to alert residents if a municipal entity’s budget might surpass what’s called the “revenue neutral rate” for a local property tax levy.
Riley County clerk Rich Vargo said the new legislation, which takes effect next year, is meant to inform people of how their tax dollars will be used, and to spur them to attend budget hearings for local agencies to “express their opinions on what they want funded and what they don’t want funded.”
During the meeting, Vargo said there are still a lot of questions yet to be answered about how this new legislation will affect the budgeting process for entities such as the Riley County Police Department and local libraries.
“It’ll affect all taxpayers, because ultimately it does cost money to do that extra step of sending the mailings out,” Vargo said. “Next year, it’s going to cost us (Riley County) more than $18,000 to send those statements out; that’s additional expenses on our budget that the taxpayers will pay.”
Vargo said it will additionally cost $30,000 to update the county’s computer software to accommodate the changes in calculations stemming from the new law.
“It’s extra work, extra process, extra expense, because of what the state Legislature thinks needs to happen,” Vargo said.
A revenue neutral rate (RNR) is a tax rate that is intended to generate the same revenue from property taxes as levied the previous year, while using the total assessed valuation from the current tax year. The rate would be lower when property valuations are up and higher when valuations are down.
SB 13 outlines the new steps municipal agencies must take if they wish to exceed the revenue neutral rate. That process starts with notifying the county clerk of the intent to surpass the RNR. Next, notices must be placed on a city’s website and in the newspaper by Sept. 10, as well as 10 days before a budget hearing is scheduled. Informational mailings are sent out to people during this time.
By Sept. 20, a tax rate and budget hearing must be held to give taxpayers the chance to comment on the budget. Then, the entity must adopt a resolution or ordinance confirming their budget surpasses the RNR, and finally the proposed budget can be adopted.
Vargo said city and county commissioners locally have budget hearings and work sessions every year, but the public “simply doesn’t attend those.”
“So, we’ll see,” Vargo said. “Next year will be the first test of that, if these mailings help educate the public to a level where they’re inclined to come to those budget hearings and express their opinions.”
Vargo said the Manhattan and Riley County governments will follow state law “whether we like it or not.”
“Everyone agrees the public needs to be aware,” Vargo said. “That’s why we have our full budget out on our website, and all our hearings are open, as per the law.”
Revenue neutral rate notifications will be mailed to all Kansas taxpayers beginning next year. Riley County commission chair John Ford said the new law was discussed at length during a conference for Kansas commissioners last week. He said the common theme throughout the three-day conference was that the state Legislature is “the biggest obstacle we really face right now, overall.”
“To me, modeling legislation that’s from the states of Utah and Tennessee … economically we’re not all the same,” Ford said. “The challenges and issues we face with this aren’t all the same.”