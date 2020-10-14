Despite President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that mail-in voting will lead to increased fraud, Riley County clerk Rich Vargo said officials can easily detect fake voting ballots.
“We check all signatures against original voter registration signature,” Vargo told The Mercury. “And ballot material and ink is specialized and cannot be purchased by just anyone. It would have to be an exact match for the codes to not catch it. Easily distinguished. Photocopies would not work.”
The coronavirus pandemic has caused more people to seek out mail-in ballots rather than vote in person. Trump has previously said the increased amount of mail-in ballots will lead to “the most corrupt election in the history of our country.”
The election is secure, Vargo said, “because of all the processes and procedures and laws required to follow.”
On Monday, Vargo said Riley County will send out 9,810 ballots to voters Wednesday. Vargo said the county will likely send out more than 10,000 ballots this year.
This is up substantially compared to the 2016 presidential election, when the county mailed out 1,764 ballots. That would be a difference of 8,236 ballots if the county does send out 10,000.
Tuesday was the last day to register for the Nov. 3 general election. Wednesday was the first day people can participate through in-person advanced voting at the Riley County Office Building and K-State Student Union.