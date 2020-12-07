Riley County chairman Marvin Rodriguez and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus.
They learned of their test results Monday during the Riley County Commission meeting.
On Thanksgiving weekend, Rodriguez and his wife visited with their son, who tested positive for the coronavirus Dec. 1. Rodriguez said Monday he and his wife had not experienced any symptoms during their quarantine.
“I guess I’m too ornery to catch the disease,” he said.
“That’s one way of putting it,” said commissioner John Ford.
Rodriguez, who participated in Monday’s meeting virtually, told the commission he plans to attend Thursday’s meeting in-person. County clerk Rich Vargo warned Rodriguez, saying the negative test may not necessarily clear him.
“From what I hear though, that doesn’t necessarily put you out of the woods,” Vargo told Rodriguez. “Because I know of one individual, actually a Riley County employee, that was quarantined due to potential contact for 14 days. On the 13th day, they got a symptom, tested positive.”
Ford concurred with Vargo.
“They may still require you to stay at home for the rest of the week,” Ford said.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment currently recommends a 14-day quarantine, starting when the exposure occured, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week suggested that people could end it after 10 days with no symptoms.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs told The Mercury if KDHE moves to a recommendation of a 10-day quarantine, then Rodriguez can attend the meeting in-person Thursday.
“We will find out more later this week,” Gibbs said Monday.
In other action Monday, commissioners:
- Heard a Riley County ambulance hit a deer while heading to a call south of Manhattan over the weekend. David Adams, Riley County Emergency Medical Services director, said EMS workers still finished the call.
- ”It doesn’t appear to be significant damage,” Adams said. Crews will check out the ambulance early this week.
No one was injured, and the truck is still operational, Adams said.