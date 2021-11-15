Commissioners on Monday certified the Riley County general election results.
County staff members counted provisional ballots during the county commission meeting. Of the 142 ballots counted, the county approved 102. The most common reason election officials rejected ballots was that voters weren’t registered or were voting in the wrong jurisdiction.
For the 2021 local elections, 9,686 people voted for a turnout of 26.87%. That’s a slight decrease from the 2019 local election, when 9,897 people voted for a turnout of 28.89%.
Riley County commissioners unanimously approved the certification of the election.
Elections supervisor Susan Boller said the provisional board was expected to certify the results this afternoon, and officials won’t know until then whether the provisional votes changed the result of any races.
County clerk Rich Vargo said the provisional board is made up of one local Republican and one local Democrat.
The ballots could affect the order of the top three vote-getters in both the Manhattan City Commission and USD 383 school board races, who all will win seats, but the other candidates aren’t within 102 votes.
In other business, commissioners:
Unanimously approved adding $50,000 to the Wildcat Creek Park Bridge replacement project. Riley County Public Works Director John Ellermann had originally requested $100,000 from the capital improvement project fund. The price increased because of steel costs. The total is now $150,000.
Signed a proclamation for the American Cancer Society’s Great American Smoke Out. The Great American Smoke out is a day where smokers stop smoking cigarettes for 24-hours in hopes of stopping smoking for good. The Great American Smoke Out is Thursday.
Unanimously approved a purchase increase of $1,200 for the transfer station truck scale. The adjusted contract price is now $41,200.
Listened to a report from Riley County Emergency Medical Services Director David Adams. Adams reported 465 calls in October. A majority of calls reported were on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.