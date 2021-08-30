The lower level of the former First Christian Church building at 115 Courthouse Plaza seen in May 2020 after Riley County purchased the building from the church. The commission on Monday voted to cancel the contract for asbestos removal.
The Riley County Commission on Monday voted to hold off on asbestos removal at the former First Christian Church.
The commission voted 2-1, with Commissioner Greg McKinley opposed, to cancel the contract with Associated Insulation of Manhattan. The commission approved their bid of $18,294 earlier this month.
Commission chair John Ford introduced the idea of delaying removal after considering the 112-year-old building’s designation to the state historic register by the Kansas Historic Sites Board of Review. The commission unanimously approved the contract on Aug. 9, two days after the building received its historic designation.
“That $18,000 could be better allocated,” Ford said, until the commission decides its plans for the building’s future.
The commission had voted to demolish the building earlier this year but delayed the demolition until after the Kansas Historic Sites Board hearing on Aug. 7. Now that the church is on the register, Ford said he wasn’t sure what action the county could take without approval from that board.
Riley County purchased the building at 115 Courthouse Plaza in May 2020 for $852,000.