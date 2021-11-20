USD 384 Blue Valley has reported 17 coronavirus cases in the past 14 days, classifying it as an outbreak.
However, information posted Wednesday on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s website attributes these cases to “Riley County Schools” or USD 378 Riley County. It’s a part of what two school superintendents say has been a common mixup during the pandemic.
Blue Valley superintendent John Cox told The Mercury that KDHE confuses the districts when it comes to reporting COVID-19 cases. KDHE officials do not differentiate between school districts; they only catalogue COVID-19 cases by county. Since USD 378 is officially titled Riley County Schools, even though USD 384 is also located in the county, often cases from Blue Valley are mixed up with those from Riley County Schools.
Riley County superintendent Cliff Williams said two students who tested positive for the coronavirus this week, and no staff member has tested positive. “(The district) hasn’t had 17 cases all year,” he said.
Cox said the 17 cases reported by KDHE is also misleading, as that figure includes adults connected to the district. He did not say how many of the 17 cases were students.
“We did have an uptick in COVID cases right after Halloween that resulted in some quarantines,” Cox said. “On Monday, we started our ‘test to stay and learn’ program, and all but a handful of those students have returned to school.”
Both districts implement on-site COVID-19 testing for students and staff. The Manhattan-Ogden school district also utilizes on-site testing.
Cox said nationwide supply chain issues meant the testing kits and materials were finally delivered last week after requesting the equipment earlier this year.
Cox said the USD 384 school board voted at its meeting last Saturday to reinstate a mask requirement through at least Dec. 13, when the board will meet again and review their practices. Cox said he felt the district’s previous mask-optional policy “was part of the problem” with the post-Halloween spike in cases.
“Any kind of numbers (of positive cases) with a small district really does make an impact,” Cox said. “We don’t want to have a lot of positive cases after Thanksgiving, and as we move into the Christmas season. We’re planning for those things just in case, but I would remind people to be safe over the holidays.”