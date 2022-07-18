The average homeowner’s bill could increase by 7.02% for Riley County property taxes. Commissioners on Monday approved a resolution that declares the county’s intent to raise more money in property taxes in 2023 than 2022.
Under the current proposal, the owner of a $100,000 home in Riley County who paid $486.27 in county taxes in 2022 would pay $520.42 for a $107,210 home in 2023, considering the valuation of an average single-family home in the county went up 7.21%. This doesn’t include the Manhattan city government of the school district, which set their own tax rates.
The resolution required commissioners to set a property tax rate for publication, which they unanimously approved at 42.211 mills, a 0.074-mill decrease from 2022. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value. The county’s budget proposal stood at $62.19 million, up from $48.64 million in 2022, a 22% increase.
In other business, commissioners unanimously approved:
A request from Dorothy Thompson to use the plaza in front of the Riley County courthouse for an event to encourage people to vote in the Aug. 2 primary election. The event will be from 6 to 7 p.m., which is after advance voting ends for the day. Thompson, who is a part of Riley County Rallies for Reproductive Rights, said in the application the group expects 100 people. The plaza, which is public space, can be reserved for free.
The Riley County K-State and Research Extension Budget. The county gave $635,000 to research and extension.
A request to fill a tech specialist position. The position is budgeted. The tech specialist position is responsible for help desk administration, network user security and maintenance, PC antivirus, and printer/copier/MFP administration and other duties.