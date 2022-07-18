The average homeowner’s bill could increase by 7.02% for Riley County property taxes. Commissioners on Monday approved a resolution that declares the county’s intent to raise more money in property taxes in 2023 than 2022.

Under the current proposal, the owner of a $100,000 home in Riley County who paid $486.27 in county taxes in 2022 would pay $520.42 for a $107,210 home in 2023, considering the valuation of an average single-family home in the county went up 7.21%. This doesn’t include the Manhattan city government of the school district, which set their own tax rates.

The resolution required commissioners to set a property tax rate for publication, which they unanimously approved at 42.211 mills, a 0.074-mill decrease from 2022. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value. The county’s budget proposal stood at $62.19 million, up from $48.64 million in 2022, a 22% increase.

In other business, commissioners unanimously approved:

  • A request from Dorothy Thompson to use the plaza in front of the Riley County courthouse for an event to encourage people to vote in the Aug. 2 primary election. The event will be from 6 to 7 p.m., which is after advance voting ends for the day. Thompson, who is a part of Riley County Rallies for Reproductive Rights, said in the application the group expects 100 people. The plaza, which is public space, can be reserved for free.
  • The Riley County K-State and Research Extension Budget. The county gave $635,000 to research and extension.
  • A request to fill a tech specialist position. The position is budgeted. The tech specialist position is responsible for help desk administration, network user security and maintenance, PC antivirus, and printer/copier/MFP administration and other duties.