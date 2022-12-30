The Riley County finance documents had no material weaknesses or significant deficiencies but two cash violations, according to a 2021 audit.
James Gordon & Associates CPA, P.A., from Manhattan, presented the 2021 Riley County Audit during Thursday’s commission meeting.
Jacob Kujath of the accounting firm said that one of the cash violations was the Lakeside Heights fund of negative $240.The other cash violation was the return of the check fund of negative $10,000. Kujath said the return of the check fund will never be positive because that’s how the fund is.
Kujath also said the county had $10 million more in cash than 2020 with the general fund and disaster fund up $5 million each.
The audit revealed the county didn’t have any material weaknesses or significant deficiencies with its finances.
A material weakness means a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies in internal control, that produces a “reasonable possibility” of a mistake in financial reports not being prevented, detected or corrected on a timely basis. Auditors consider a significant deficiency as less severe but important enough to merit attention.
In other business, commissioners approved:
A public hearing at 9 a.m. Jan. 14 for the approval of an annexation request made to the Manhattan city government by Midwest Concrete Materials Inc. The property being considered for annexation is southwest of the Manhattan Regional Airport on Skyway Drive adjacent to the incorporated Random Woods Subdivision. The 78.73-acre lot will be developed into a business park.
A 5-year contract for the coroner services with Peterson Laboratory Services. The current contract expires on Dec. 31 and has been in place since Jan. 1, 2017. The annual compensation will increase from $45,000 to $50,000, which the coroner’s counsel said is consistent with the market rate.